TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 66.29 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ground searches: The head of a First Nations organization in Saskatchewan says ground searches will soon be underway at the 22 residential schools in that province, as calls for a similar effort to take place across the country grow louder.

2. Outrage over landmarks: After the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., calls to remove statues and rename landmarks linked to Canada's colonial legacy are once again growing.

3. Case-by-case: A national vaccine injury compensation program, first announced in December 2020, was officially launched Tuesday, allowing Canadians who have experienced severe adverse reactions to an approved COVID-19 vaccine to apply for compensation.

4. Mix and match: Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has changed its guidelines to allow for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines.

5. Stress test: In an attempt to try and cool down the overheated housing market, the federal government is now making it tougher to get a mortgage.

One more thing…

Return to work: As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and lockdowns come to an end, the return to the workplace may seem daunting for those who've been largely working from home since the start of the pandemic.