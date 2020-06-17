TORONTO -- Canada is nearing 99,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 300 new cases recorded in the last day. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Opening up: Body Break founder Hal Johnson says the idea for the famous TV segment series wasn’t rooted in fitness, but a personal desire to combat racism and a lack of diversity in the Canadian media landscape.

2. CERB extension: The Canada Emergency Response Benefit program will be extended by eight weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday, meaning those who will soon run out will have until the end of the summer to continue claiming the benefit.

3. Call from caregivers: Advocacy groups and geriatric care specialists across Canada are calling on federal and provincial governments to allow family caregivers back into long-term care homes where their regular care should be deemed an essential service.

4. Border agreement: An agreement has once again been reached between Canada and the United States to keep the border closed to all non-essential or "discretionary" travel for another month, Trudeau says.

5. Security Council vote: A vote to determine which two countries will secure sought-after seats on the United Nations Security Council will take place on Wednesday, with Canada on the ballot.

One more thing…

What on Earth?: A mysterious anomaly is causing the Earth’s magnetic field to weaken between South America and Africa, and scientists don't know why.