TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 15.78 per cent of the country's eligible population against COVID-19. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Open contestation: Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is brushing off calls for her ouster as the party's governing body lines up a future vote that could see her removed from the post.

2. Terror charges: The laying of terror-related charges against the man accused of killing four people in London, Ont. could mark a new precedent in how Canada prosecutes those accused of terrorist activity, legal experts say.

3. Mix and match: Experts are reminding Canadians to get the first vaccine that is available to them as some, particularly those who received AstraZeneca as their first shot, turn down a Moderna jab in favour of its Pfizer-BioNTech counterpart.

4. Vaccine hesitancy: A new survey suggests about 20 per cent of vaccine-hesitant Canadians would lie about their COVID-19 vaccine history if injections were required for international or domestic travel.

5. 'Bank of Mom and Dad': A new report by Manulife Bank found that three out of four people who want to purchase a home simply can't afford one, with one third of homeowners admitting they needed help from their parents for the purchase.

'Indigenizing' scientific concepts: A chemist from the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation is infusing elder knowledge and Indigenous history into scientific concepts and lesson plans to help Indigenous youth feel more emboldened to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.