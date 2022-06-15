5 things to know for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place

Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.

Iran says rocket launch coming after photos show preparation

Iran acknowledged Wednesday it plans two tests for its new solid-fuelled rocket after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad previously used in the program, even as tensions remain high over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

