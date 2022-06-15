5 things to know for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

WATCH LIVE | Toronto police to release race-based data on use of force, strip searches
Toronto police are set to release race-based statistics today on officers' use of force and strip searches.
Governor General Mary Simon racks up a nearly $100,000 in-flight catering bill during an international trip, we break down what the loosening of COVID-19 travel restrictions means for Canadians, and an Afghan refugee and former interpreter fulfils her dream of earning an education in Canada. Here's what you need to know today.
1. Catering costs: Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
2. Travel restrictions: The federal government is loosening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some travellers, while other health measures will remain in place. Here's a guide to what restrictions are changing and what's staying the same.
3. Emergencies Act: Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says he did not hear recommendations from police to enact the Emergencies Act back in February.
4. Graduation story: An Afghan refugee and former interpreter for the Canadian Armed Forces achieves her dream of earning an education in Canada.
5. Jan. 6 hearings: As public hearings on the U.S. Capitol riot investigation move forward, here's a rundown of what's been revealed so far and what's still to come.
One more thing…
Smart furniture: Is smart furniture the new trend? One expert says it's too early to tell.
Pictured here is a retractable queen-sized bed and desk manufactured by Gryphon Development, one of several pieces of smart furniture included in its Gryphon Nova project. (Gryphon Development)
Toronto police are set to release race-based statistics today on officers' use of force and strip searches.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Ottawa police will meet with local Sikh leaders this week after a false bomb tip led to the arrest of two Sikh rally organizers near Parliament Hill on Saturday.
The company overseeing the federal government's $900-million settlement deal with military members who experienced sexual misconduct in uniform is admitting to more privacy breaches, despite repeated promises to have fixed the problem.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the country's housing market continued to cool last month with home sales dropping by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
A new study says in the past 30 years, two major glaciers in Antarctica have been losing ice at their fastest rates over the last 5,500 years and can contribute as much as 3.4 metres of global sea level rise over the next several centuries.
A Texas city has asked for help identifying a seemingly shaggy figure caught lurking in the dark on a security camera.
Iran acknowledged Wednesday it plans two tests for its new solid-fuelled rocket after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad previously used in the program, even as tensions remain high over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
Toronto police are set to release race-based statistics today on officers' use of force and strip searches.
The company overseeing the federal government's $900-million settlement deal with military members who experienced sexual misconduct in uniform is admitting to more privacy breaches, despite repeated promises to have fixed the problem.
Ottawa police will meet with local Sikh leaders this week after a false bomb tip led to the arrest of two Sikh rally organizers near Parliament Hill on Saturday.
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
The City of Calgary is still watching the water levels of the Bow and Elbow rivers, but the outlook has improved when it comes to the potential for overland flooding.
Calgary was hit with another deluge of rain on Tuesday, along with strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.
A rundown of what we've learned so far from the public hearings of the select Jan. 6 committee, and what's next.
Russia's war in Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosives. They are killing civilians, disrupting planting, complicating the rebuilding of homes and villages, and will continue taking lives and limbs long after the fighting stops.
The Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse and launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the nation's largest Protestant denomination.
An Israeli court on Wednesday found a Gaza aid worker guilty of several terrorism charges in a high-profile case in which his employer, independent auditors and the Australian government say they have found no evidence of wrongdoing.
More than 11 years after Japan's worst nuclear disaster, the government lifted evacuation orders in a section of a village previously deemed off limits on Sunday, allowing residents to move back into their homes.
The British government vowed Wednesday to organize more flights to deport asylum-seekers from around the world to Rwanda, after a last-minute court judgment grounded the first plane due to take off under the contentious policy.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
New polling suggests Liberal and New Democrat voters think Jean Charest or Patrick Brown would make the best leader of the federal Conservative party.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland say they didn't hear recommendations from police to enact the Emergencies Act.
A recent analysis estimates more than one-tenth of the world's population likely has or at some point had tick-borne Lyme disease.
The World Health Organization said it's creating a new vaccine-sharing mechanism to stop the outbreak of monkeypox in more than 30 countries beyond Africa. The move could result in the UN health agency distributing scarce vaccine doses to rich countries that can otherwise afford them.
New drug price regulations set to come into effect next month could lower spending on patented drugs by about seven per cent over the long term and save billions of dollars, the parliamentary budget officer reported Tuesday.
Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate, and a few still claim to adore.
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
Spring to early summer is crow-nesting season and with crows protecting their young, there's an increased risk of dive bombings.
Netflix is turning its hit series 'Squid Game' into a reality competition.
Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the band will miss a second show on its 'Stones Sixty' European tour.
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the country's housing market continued to cool last month with home sales dropping by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
Asian stock markets were mixed while Europe opened higher Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on how sharply to raise interest rates to cool U.S. inflation.
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, says Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, he said he's unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
Veterinarians are calling on animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, because of 'major' concerns about their health.
A new survey by Allstate Canada shows almost one in three Canadians who are active on social media post about their vacation plans before or during a trip. Experts warn it could put your empty home at risk during peak summer vacation season.
An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
Tesla reported 273 crashes involving partially automated driver-assist systems, according to statistics about the industry released by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday.