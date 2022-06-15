5 things to know for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Governor General Mary Simon racks up a nearly $100,000 in-flight catering bill during an international trip, we break down what the loosening of COVID-19 travel restrictions means for Canadians, and an Afghan refugee and former interpreter fulfils her dream of earning an education in Canada. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Catering costs: Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.

2. Travel restrictions: The federal government is loosening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some travellers, while other health measures will remain in place. Here's a guide to what restrictions are changing and what's staying the same.

3. Emergencies Act: Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says he did not hear recommendations from police to enact the Emergencies Act back in February.

4. Graduation story: An Afghan refugee and former interpreter for the Canadian Armed Forces achieves her dream of earning an education in Canada.

5. Jan. 6 hearings: As public hearings on the U.S. Capitol riot investigation move forward, here's a rundown of what's been revealed so far and what's still to come.

One more thing…

Smart furniture: Is smart furniture the new trend? One expert says it's too early to tell.

Pictured here is a retractable queen-sized bed and desk manufactured by Gryphon Development, one of several pieces of smart furniture included in its Gryphon Nova project. (Gryphon Development)