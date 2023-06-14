5 things to know for Wednesday, June 13, 2023

Wildfires take a deadly toll on wildlife, former U.S. President Donald Trump pleads not guilty then comes out swinging, and the makers of the Instant Pot file for bankruptcy.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Wildfires toll: As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.

2. Trump's day in court: After former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges, he delivered a typically blustery speech to supporters. But did he tell the truth?

3. End of the Instant Pot?: Instant Brands, the Canadian-founded company that makes Pyrex and Instant Pot, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying it had too much debt to withstand rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.

4. Interference investigation: RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing.

5. NHL champs: The Las Vegas Knights closed out the NHL finals in five games Tuesday, winning their first Stanley Cup in a 9-3 romp over the beaten up and exhausted Florida Panthers.

One more thing...

Canadian NBA champion Jamal Murray's high school coach says his basketball skills stood out from a young age.

Jamal Murray following the Denver Nuggets championship win on June 12. (CTV Kitchener)