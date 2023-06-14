5 things to know for Wednesday, June 13, 2023

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI

Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle Wednesday. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote on the proposal -- including controversial amendments on facial recognition -- as it heads toward passage.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social