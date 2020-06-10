TORONTO -- Canada has more than 96,600 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 55,000 cases considered recovered. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Laid to rest: George Floyd was remembered as a father, brother, athlete and neighbourhood mentor at his funeral Tuesday, as reaction to his death propels a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice.

2. One small step: The federal government’s push to equip some members of the RCMP with body cameras is being “overblown” as a solution to fight racism within police forces, says one Canadian criminologist who is arguing for deeper reform instead.

3. 'Honest mistakes': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new bill the federal government is advancing to crack down on fraudulent claims for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is not about punishing people who made "honest mistakes."

4. Prison outbreak: After several outbreaks, nearly all of the 360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within federal corrections facilities have recovered, according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

5. Staying safe: With many provinces reopening, CTV News reached out to experts for their advice on how to minimize risk while making the most of life during this 'new normal.'

One more thing…

Hug it out: After months of living in lockdown, many feel in need of a hug, but experts say the current reality is that physical affection remains a "do at your own risk" activity.