5 things to know for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, supply shortages are driving high car prices, and new data shows women's wage increases aren't keeping up with inflation. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'Health care over handcuffs': Starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in the country to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.

2. Jacob Hoggard trial: Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician and Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard were told by the judge his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.

3. Car trouble: Drivers in the market for a new car are facing several barriers due to an ongoing supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections and higher prices.

4. Border restrictions: Federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30.

5. Fertility rate: The national fertility rate reached a record low in 2020, data from Statistics Canada shows.

Women's wage increases: Women's wages in Canada grew in February, but not on par with inflation, a new report says.

A woman walks through Toronto's financial district on Monday, July 30, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)