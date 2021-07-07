TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 42.43 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New Governor General: Mary Simon, Canada's 30th Governor General and the first with Indigenous background, is no stranger to the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or its priority issues.

2. Condo collapse: Authorities confirmed Tuesday that the remains of a Canadian citizen were located at the site of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

3. Child vaccinations: Anticipating a return to in-class learning in September, parents are waiting to hear when children under 12 will get their turn to be vaccinated – but that may not be an option until next year.

4. Blood donations: Canadian Blood Services has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations as surgical procedures put on hold during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic begin again.

5. HBC campaign: A prominent Black lawyer and diversity consultant from Toronto is speaking out after Hudson's Bay Company used her image without her permission for its Charter for Change campaign that aims to support the “education, employment and empowerment” of racial minorities.

One more thing…

Family relations: New research sheds light on just how far Leonardo da Vinci’s bloodline extends, from 1331 continuing through to 14 descendants still living today.