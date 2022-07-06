5 things to know for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Patrick Brown is fighting back after a surprise disqualification from the Conservative leadership race, a woman set on fire in a random Toronto attack dies, and a new study finds the Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes may trigger a recession. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Patrick Brown fights back: After being disqualified from the Conservative leadership race late Tuesday, Patrick Brown's campaign is calling foul and accusing the party of acting in favour of his main rival Pierre Poilievre.

2. Bus attack victim dies: A woman who was set on fire while on a Toronto bus in a random attack back in June has died, police say.

3. 'We're all really shaken up': The father of an Edmonton girl who went missing for nine days recounts the reunion with his daughter as a U.S. man in charged.

4. Boy loses parents in shooting: Both parents of a 2-year-old boy found bloodied and alone after the Fourth of July parade shooting in a Chicago suburb are among the dead.

5. Russians refuse to halt protests: Despite a massive government crackdown on protests against the war in Ukraine, some Russians have persisted in speaking out against the invasion.

One more thing…

Rapid rate hikes: The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate to tackle rising inflation may trigger a recession, according to a new study.

People pass the Bank of Canada building on Wellington Street in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang