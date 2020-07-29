TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 115,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 8,900 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Kielburger testimony: Craig and Marc Kielburger, the co-founders of WE Charity, denied Tuesday before the House of Commons Finance Committee that close ties to Liberal politicians had anything to do with their organization being awarded a now-halted student grant contract.

2. 'Never happen again': The federal government will now proceed with a full public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that killed 22 people, following increased pressure from victims and families to provide more transparency into the investigation.

3. Remdesivir treatment: An antiviral medication originally used to help treat Ebola has been approved by Health Canada for the treatment of serious symptoms of COVID-19.

4. 'Kitchen sink' approach: The U.S. could "virtually eliminate" the coronavirus in a "matter of weeks" if the country enacts several strict measures to bring down the number of new cases, according to a former health official under the Obama administration.

5. Bills, bills, bills: The Bank of Canada is facing a shortage of $50 bills during the COVID-19 pandemic and signs point to Canadians hoarding cash as a primary reason.

One more thing…

No grow: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians not to plant packages of "unsolicited" seeds received in the mail.