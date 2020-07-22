TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 111,600 cases of COVID-19, with more than 8,800 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump’s family: U.S. President Donald Trump's niece believes his upbringing is to blame for the country's poor response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Tax returns: Two million Canadians could have their benefits interrupted if they don't file their 2019 tax return quickly enough, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

3. Back to school: Alberta K-12 students are returning to classrooms in September, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.

4. Ships passing: To some observers, tour boats at Niagara Falls have become a symbol of the contrast in Canada’s COVID-19 response compared to the United States.

5. Cannabis sales: More Canadians may be indulging in quarantine kush during the COVID-19 pandemic as retail cannabis sales reached a new high in May.

One more thing…

'Chair girl' sentenced: A 20-year-old woman who tossed a chair from a balcony overlooking a busy Toronto highway last year has been sentenced to two years probation, a $2,000 fine and 150 hours of probation.