TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 58.08 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Border reopening: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s not up to Canada to weigh in on how and when the U.S. decides to reopen its border to Canadians.

2. Election buzz: About one quarter of Canadians support the prospect of a federal election in the fall, according to a new poll.

3. B.C. wildfires: Parts of seven provinces and one territory were subject to air quality alerts Tuesday, as smoke from nearly 900 active wildfires caused haze and health risks.

4. Vaccine side effects: While some are suggesting on social media that shingles may be a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say there is no evidence to back it up.

5. Black-owned businesses: In just over a year, Black Owned Toronto went from an Instagram page promoting businesses in the city, to a Canada-wide online registry, to opening a physical store with everything under one roof.

One more thing…

Cover girl: Naomi Osaka told Megyn Kelly to “do better,” after the ex-TV show host criticized the tennis pro’s recent magazine covers.