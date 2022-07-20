5 things to know for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Canadian students are coming to grips with high inflation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips into Hockey Canada leadership, and how a misspelled name on a plane ticket turns a family's travel plans upside down. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'Skin of my teeth': Students across Canada are struggling after being burdened with high inflation and an economy hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic

2. Travel woes: One misplaced letter on a flight reservation turned an Ontario family's travel plans into a nightmare.

3. 'Absolutely unacceptable': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of revelations that it maintains a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

4. 'Into the mouth of a bear': Ukrainian refugees share stories about being forced into surreal journeys to enemy territory in Russia.

5. Turbine controversy: Canada is on the defensive after granting a company an exemption on Russian sanctions. Here's what you need to know.

One more thing…

Heat health: Health-care researchers are warning of the effects of high temperatures on mental health amid a spate of heat waves around the globe.

Jason Roy relaxes in the cool waters of the Ottawa River in Ottawa, on May 18, 2021. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)