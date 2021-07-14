TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 51.18 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Residential schools: A residential school survivor who attended the Kuper Island School is shocked and saddened by the discovery of 160 unmarked graves on Penelakut Island, formerly known as Kuper Island, near Chemainus, B.C.

2. Construction site tragedy: Mounties say at least four people have died as a result of a crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.

3. Mix and match: Experts in Canada say that comments by the World Health Organization's chief scientist on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccine doses have been taken out of context and that doing so under public health guidelines is safe and effective.

4. Vaccine passports: As COVID-19 vaccine rollouts continue and the numbers of those fully vaccinated increase, some regions in Canada and internationally are already starting to use or consider vaccine-based identification for certain services or to facilitate travel.

5. Immigration applications: Canada doubled its rejections of permanent residency applications under humanitarian grounds, from 35 per cent in 2019 to nearly 70 per cent in early 2021, according to new data released Tuesday by the Migrant Rights Network.

One more thing…

Return to work: As vaccination rates increase and employers ramp up inviting workers back to the office, the workplace itself might look a little bit different.