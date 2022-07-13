5 things to know for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce another big interest rate hike today, a further rise in food prices could be on the way, and a CFL quarterback accuses the league of turning a blind eye to racism. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Key interest rate: The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning. Economists are forecasting an increase of three-quarters of a percentage point.

2. Food prices: Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.

3. Wasaga Beach case: Mohamad Lilo, former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri, is now facing charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

4. Pandemic supports: Statistics Canada will today give a snapshot of how government supports such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit affected incomes early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. A blind eye: Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday’s game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.

One more thing…

BA.2.75: A new Omicron subvariant that is driving infections in India has been detected in Canada.

Job aspirants wearing face masks listen to an official after they arrived for interviews organized by the state run employability center in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/ R S Iyer)