TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 618,200 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 78,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Georgia races: Democrat Raphael Warnock has won one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate runoffs, becoming the first Black senator in his state's history and putting the Senate majority within the party's reach.

2. Silver lining: The United States topped Canada 2-0 Tuesday night to win the world junior hockey championship.

3. Field hospitals: Over the past week, the number of people experiencing severe illness due to COVID-19 has continued to rise -- and it's taking such a toll on hospital resources that several regions have been forced to utilize or set up field hospitals.

4. Benefit loophole: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is making changes to the $1,000 sickness benefit, closing a loophole to make sure anyone who travels for non-essential reasons cannot use it to cover the cost of their quarantine.

5. Death toll: How many people died of COVID-19 in Canada last year? It's not as simple a question as it may seem.

One more thing…

Mask project: The "collective hurt" of Indigenous and Asian people is behind a new crowdsourced mask collection -- with some designs featuring dragons, dynamite, and hand symbols associated with missing and murdered Indigenous women.