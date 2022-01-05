TORONTO -- The prime minister is set to provide a COVID-19 update today, nurses' vacations are cancelled amid a surge in cases, and parents scramble after a last-minute decision to close schools. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal update: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be giving an update on the federal COVID-19 response today.

2. Burned-out nurses: Overworked nurses in Quebec looking for a break from COVID-19 are being told to cancel their vacations in the latest move to keep the health-care network afloat during the fifth wave of the pandemic.

3. Supply chain: Omicron's rapid spread is causing staffing shortages in many sectors across the country, hindering supply chains as COVID-19 infections rise among workers.

4. Online learning: Both parents and educators in Ontario are expressing frustration after the provincial government's last-minute decision to shift school to online learning for at least two weeks.

5. CEO earnings: A new report has found that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs saw their total compensation rise in 2020 from the year before, reaching its second highest level in the country's history.

One more thing…

Travel woes: Surging COVID-19 case numbers and severe weather have seen scores of recent flight cancellations and delays in Canada and abroad. Here's what to do if your flight is cancelled.