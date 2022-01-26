The Bank of Canada is set to make an announcement on interest rates, the Transport Minister says there’s no need to fear a food shortage from the trucker vaccine mandate, and a prosecutor in Mexico says the killing of two Canadians was motivated by a gang debt. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Interest rate: Some economists are expecting the Bank of Canada to raise its interest rate this morning from the rock-bottom level of 0.25 per cent, marking the first of multiple hikes over the course of 2022.

2. Trucker mandate: Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says there's no reason to fear food shortages will result from a minority of truck drivers refusing to comply with a Canada-U.S. border vaccine mandate.

3. 'So many angry people': As a growing group of protesting truckers and supporters make their way to Ottawa, experts say the online rhetoric about it is getting increasingly worrisome.

4. Canadians killed: A prosecutor in Mexico said the killing of two Canadians at a resort was motivated by debts between international gangs apparently dedicated to drug and weapons trafficking.

5. 'Partygate' report: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bracing for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, which could help end a scandal or bring his time in office to an end.

One more thing…

Old fish: Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.