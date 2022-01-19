1. Kabul crisis: A humanitarian crisis of hunger grows in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul under the watch of the Taliban.

2. Omicron: The Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be peaking in some provinces, while others say the worst is likely still to come.

3. Food security: Grocery stores are struggling with rising labour and product shortages that experts warn could threaten Canada's food security.

4. Russia-Ukraine: The U.S. said Wednesday it's providing an additional US$200 million in defensive military aid to the country amid fears of a Russian invasion.

5. Vaccine proof: A Red Deer, Alta., restaurant was ordered to close after an investigation found staff were asking for dog photos instead of proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

One more thing…

5G tech: The emergence of 5G technology has been concerning for U.S. airlines, but Canada has already taken steps to address the safety risks.