5 things to know for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness, Canada is performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any other country, and a First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.

1. New alcohol guidelines: Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines this week, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around negative health impacts.

2. MAID organ donors: An international review found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from medical assistance in dying patients among four countries studied.

3. Chopper crash: Ukraine's interior minister and at least three children are among the dead after a helicopter crash near a kindergarten in a Kyiv suburb.

4. 'We need to get to the truth': A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. announced that an investigation into a former residential school site using ground-penetrating radar has found at least 171 anomalies.

5. No. 1 seed's out: Australian Open defending champion Rafael Nadal lost in the second round, abruptly ending his bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy.

'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto

Jim Hamilton (right) is in Chile without his customized wheelchair, which Air Canada forgot in Toronto.