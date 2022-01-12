TORONTO -- The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says a proposed tax on the unvaccinated is troubling, internationally trained nurses are eager to help, and Britain's prime minister faces criticism for hosting a party. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Civil liberties: With COVID-19 cases putting Canada's hospitals at or near capacity, Quebec's unprecedented plan to tax adult residents who refuse to be vaccinated is coming under fire.

2. International nurses: The Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections is worsening the shortage of nurses at Canadian hospitals, but thousands of internationally trained nurses say they can ease the strain on the health-care system if they are given the chance to work.

3. Party's over: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have to fight on Wednesday to defend his premiership after it was revealed a "bring your own booze" gathering was held at his official residence during the first coronavirus lockdown.

4. Settled case: The federal prison service says it is making several changes to help prisoners addicted to opioids, including getting them faster access to treatment by eliminating a waiting list that is hundreds of people long.

5. 'Not a bad cold': With some talking about catching Omicron to "get it over with," one doctor calls the idea "playing with dynamite."

One more thing…

Sorry, King Arthur: A new study is casting doubt on the image of the massive and powerful medieval warhorses of history and legend, instead suggesting they were often pony-sized by modern standards.