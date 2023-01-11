5 things to know for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Parliamentarians are calling for scrutiny on the federal government's contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, reactions pour in after the release of Prince Harry's memoir, and parents at a Toronto school are in disbelief after an email was sent with the flag of ISIS.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Contracts under fire: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.

2. 'No coming back': CTV's royal commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on how Buckingham Palace could respond to the release of Prince Harry's "Spare."

3. 'Disbelief': Parents are stunned after an email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.

4. Mexico meeting: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet one-on-one with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador today as he wraps up his time at the North American Leaders' Summit.

5. Musk's misfortune: It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.

One more thing...

Passport power: Here's how Canada ranks among the world's most powerful passports in 2023.

A Canadian passport is displayed in Ottawa on Thursday, July 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick