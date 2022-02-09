Alberta's vaccine passports are gone, but truckers remain at a border crossing, tow truck companies won't help police clear protest vehicles, and Canada wins another Olympic medal on the slopes. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Truckers stick around: Alberta's vaccine passport is gone, but protesters are promising to hunker down for the long term on the highway leading to the province's main U.S. border crossing.

2. Easing health restrictions: Saskatchewan announced its proof-of-vaccination policy will end Monday, with further plans to remove COVID-19 restrictions over the course of the next month.

3. Towing big rigs: Tow truck companies are unwilling to help police haul away the vehicles that have blocked border crossings in Alberta and gridlocked Ottawa's downtown core, officials say.

4. Defending against a moose: A large moose went after a musher's sled dogs in Alaska, and the attack didn't end even after she shot the animal.

5. Olympics roundup: Canada added to its collection of medals on the fifth day of competition at the Beijing Olympics after Meryeta O'Dine landed on the podium in the snowboard cross finals.

One more thing…

Freedom vs. privilege: A First Nation chief in western Manitoba says the protest bringing downtown Ottawa to a standstill is the result of "unabashed entitlement" among privileged Canadians.