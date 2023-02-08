5 things to know for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

How more than 100 women realized they may have dated and been deceived by the same Ontario man, a mother is charged with sexual abuse of her toddler in Alberta after an FBI tip, and U.S. President Joe Biden urges Congress to "finish the job" of rebuilding the country's economy in his State of the Union address. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Dating scam: CTV News Toronto investigates the case of an Ontario man accused of deceiving more than 100 women online.

2. Mother charged: Police say a Strathcona County toddler is now safe and the child's mother has been charged following a tip from the FBI in the U.S. detailing prolific and ongoing sexual abuse of a young child in Alberta.

3. 'Finish the job': In his second state of the union address, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to work with him to "finish the job" of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation.

4. Decision insight: When the Bank of Canada releases a summary of its deliberations on the latest interest rate hike later today, it will be the first time the central bank is giving Canadians an inside look at its decision-making process.

5. King James: LeBron James is the NBA's new career scoring leader, after breaking the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.

One more thing…

Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. A man looks over a brochures offering various retirement savings options Friday, February 3, 2012 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)