TORONTO -- A cruise ship carrying 251 Canadians has been quarantined off the coast of Japan following a confirmed outbreak of the new coronavirus. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus outbreak: Canada's health minister says that officials underestimated demand for government assistance and are now faced with reconciling 308 repatriation requests with the 250 seats on the plane ready to evacuate Canadians from Wuhan, China.

2. Canadians in Wuhan: While some Canadians are expressing relief the federal government is sending a plane to evacuate citizens out of China, others are frustrated their families are being separated because certain members aren't eligible to return.

3. Prostitution in Canada: Conservative MP Arnold Viersen has apologized after asking NDP MP Laurel Collins if sex work is an "area of work" she has ever considered during a House of Commons debate.

4. Trump's address: House speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a bold statement following U.S. President Donald Trump’s state of the union address, ripping up a copy of the speech when he was done speaking.

5. Romance scam: An Ontario woman who admits to taking tens of thousands of dollars from a widower in a wheelchair she met online says she's not able to pay him back.

One more thing…

'Baby-sized altruistic helping': Researchers who evaluated more than 100 babies have found that humans begin to display selfless behaviour in infancy -- a much younger age than previously thought.