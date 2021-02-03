TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 867,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 120,300 second doses. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Domestic vaccine production: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a deal has been struck with Novavax to produce its COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, but the pharmaceutical company isn't expected to be ready to roll out doses domestically until the fall at the earliest.

2. Information campaign: The federal government is investing $64 million in COVID-19 vaccine education campaigns to help combat misinformation in Canada, while also encouraging Canadians to get vaccinated.

3. Dangers of new variant: The variant that first emerged in Britain, B.1.1.7, is spreading across Canada, and emerging evidence suggests that this variant not only spreads faster, but could be transmitted during relatively brief encounters.

4. New variant names: The World Health Organization is formulating new names for the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in part to avoid the demonization that can occur when a disease is closely associated with one particular country.

5. Young expert: A four-year-old girl from the U.K. who stumbled upon an ancient dinosaur footprint during a seaside walk can't wait to see her name on a museum plaque, her father says.

One more thing…

Dark matter: A team of astronomers at MIT have found evidence of a vast halo of dark matter around an ancient dwarf galaxy, suggesting the first galaxies in the universe were larger than previously thought.