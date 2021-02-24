TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 2.99 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Tiger Woods injuries: Tiger Woods' foundation said in a statement early Monday that the famous golfer is awake and responsive after doctors tried to stabilize "significant" injuries sustained in a car accident.

2. Renewed partnership: In their first face-to-face virtual bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to prioritize the fight against COVID-19, economic recovery following pandemic strain, and the global climate threat.

3. Reopening factors: Canada’s chief public health officer says the timing of when Canada will return to some state of normalcy is not solely dependent on the country achieving mass vaccination.

4. Quarantine hotels: A "significant portion" of travellers calling to book a quarantine hotel in Canada were doing so too far in advance, potentially tying up the lines for more urgent calls, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Tuesday.

5. Racism allegations: An Indigenous woman in northern British Columbia is speaking out after she was allegedly mistreated at two hospitals while in labour, which she says lead to the death of her baby daughter.

One more thing…

'Write here': Over the next few weeks, Canadian households will be receiving a free postcard from Canada Post, encouraging them to write to friends and relatives.