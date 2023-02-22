5 things to know for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Decades-old killings and beating of Black men sparks outcry around the promotion of a Toronto police officer, details of U.S. President Joe Biden's train ride into Ukraine, and a survey finds one-third of parents are "unnecessarily" giving their children fever-reducing medication. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Controversial promotion: Some members of Toronto's Black community are raising concerns after a police officer who was cleared after killing two Black men and was accused of beating a third some three decades ago is now the head of the Toronto police’s professional standards unit.

2. Food costs: Canada's headline inflation rate is down, but food prices keep rising. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are seeing the steepest, fastest hikes.

3. Rail Force One: After covertly flying to Poland early Sunday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden took a 10-hour train ride to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a mission that was described as a "complicated project" by the head of Ukrainian Railways.

4. Tax time tips: The Canada Revenue Agency kicked off its tax season this week by urging Canadians to file their taxes on time -- and reminding them that they may be owed money. Here's a look at what you need to know, and at some of the new benefits you may qualify for this year.

5. Children's medication: During the winter months, parents may be particularly worried about their children falling ill, and a new survey indicates some parents are giving their kids painkillers when they don’t need it.

Ancient music: Researchers have uncovered what they believe to be a 2,000-year-old stringed instrument in Vietnam.

