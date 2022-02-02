Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are facing winter storms, Ottawa police have charged two people involved with convoy protests, and Erin O'Toole learns his fate as Conservative Party leader today. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Snowstorm: Five different provinces are about to get hit with a multi-day winter storm this week, with some areas expected to see up to 30 centimetres of snow.

2. Trucker protests: Ottawa police say that two people were arrested and charged in connection with incidents that took place during the trucker demonstration.

3. Leadership vote: Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole will learn today if he gets to keep his job, and the party will find out if they will be asked to select a new leader again.

4. Omicron's peak: The Omicron wave appears to be cresting across the country, but experts say it's difficult to predict what's next for the pandemic.

5. Whoopi suspension: Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks as co-host of "The View" after her remarks about race and the Holocaust.

One more thing…

Flag-bearers: Women's hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and short-track speedskating star Charles Hamelin have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's opening ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics.