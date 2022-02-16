Some Ottawa convoy protesters dismiss the Emergencies Act as a scare tactic, fully vaccinated travellers can soon enter Canada with a rapid test result, and Canada wins a crucial curling contest to stay in the hunt for an Olympic medal. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Loosening travel restrictions: The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, when they will be able to take a rapid test instead.

2. Extraordinary measures: Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said "We now have the tools to do what needs to be done," as the government outlined what might happen next under the Emergencies Act.

3. Scare tactic: Some members of the Ottawa protest that has seized the capital for weeks are calling the government's use of the Emergencies Act a scare tactic.

4. Remembering Ivan Reitman: In an interview with CTV National News, actor and comedian Eugene Levy remembers his longtime friend Ivan Reitman as a man who changed the face of comedy in Hollywood.

5. Winter Olympics: Canada couldn't reach the podium early Wednesday, but Jennifer Jones and her curling team won a crucial match against the U.S. at the Winter Games in Beijing.

One more thing…

Record high home prices: The average price of a home in Canada reached a record high of $748,450 in January, according to new data released by the Canadian Real Estate Association.