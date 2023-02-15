5 things to know for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A class-action lawsuit alleges a former Montreal principal sexually abused young students, a new report says Canada needs a spike in housing development as immigration ramps up, and what we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and "unidentified aerial phenomena." Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Class-action lawsuit: A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting young students, some as young as seven years old, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.

2. Build more housing: As Canada prepares to ramp up immigration levels, a new report says the country will need to build 50 per cent more housing than what's already being planned.

3. Studying UFOs: As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of "unidentified aerial phenomena."

4. Bahamas-bound: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart today for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including a deepening crisis in Haiti.

5. Uptake decline: The Institute for Canadian Citizenship says the percentage of permanent residents who become Canadians has plunged, declining 40 per cent decline since 2001.

One more thing…

Valentine's Day: Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones.

Ukrainian and Afghan refugees speak to CTVNews.ca about what spending Valentine's Day away from family means to them. (photos courtesy of Hayatullah Amanat)