TORONTO -- Conflict over the construction of a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia has grown into a national movement of blockades and protests. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pipeline protests: Via Rail is cancelling all service along the Toronto-Montreal corridor due to an ongoing demonstration on the tracks in a show of solidarity for the Wet'suwet'en Nation, whose hereditary chiefs oppose the pipeline.

2. Virus cases: Another 39 positive cases of coronavirus -- now known as COVID-19 -- have been confirmed on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, but it's unclear if any of those new infections involve Canadians.

3. Canada-U.S. relations: U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped North Carolina Republican, former diplomat and physician Aldona Z. Wos as the next American ambassador to Canada.

4. Canadian NHLer: St. Louis defenceman Jay Bouwmeester is undergoing tests after collapsing on the bench in a cardiac episode during the first period of the Blues' game against the Anaheim Ducks.

5. Broom challenge: NASA has debunked the broomstick challenge, a viral stunt in which people suggested that a sudden shift in gravity meant that broomsticks could stand upright on their own for 24 hours.

One more thing…

Winning fashion: Fresh off their 15th-straight win, the Toronto Raptors headed to their next game in style thanks to Serge Ibaka who gifted his teammates with oversized scarves.