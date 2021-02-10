TORONTO -- Canada has administered 920,400 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 203,700 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. CERB repayment: The federal government says some ineligible self-employed Canadians who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit won't be forced to repay the money due to the Canadian Revenue Agency's unclear messaging in the application.

2. AstraZeneca vaccine: Health Canada is in its "final stages" of reviewing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate, according to the agency's senior medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma.

3. Vaccine doses: Health Canada has issued a label change authorization for thef Pizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, allowing administrators to draw one more dose from each vial than previously advised.

4. Data collection: Statistics Canada is calling on Canadians to help it better account for gender, sexual orientation and LGBTQ2S+ status in its data collection.

5. Paris Agreement: A new study suggests that if countries make their climate change targets more ambitious, millions of lives could be saved.

One more thing…

Play time: Pet dogs are far more likely to play with one another when their owner is present and being attentive, according to a new study, raising the intriguing possibility that they are putting on a show for our benefit.