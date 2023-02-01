5 things to know for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The backlog of airline complaints to the Canadian Transportation Agency since December's travel chaos balloons by thousands, a Conservative MP raises concerns over the government's quarantine hotel spending, and a Toronto man raises money for charity after spending 24 hours in a diner due to a lost bet. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel complaints: The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there were 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.

2. 'Legitimately flabbergasting': Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 "legitimately flabbergasting."

3. What is stumped?: When TV game show Jeopardy! dedicated an entire category to a single Canadian province, one question confounded every contestant.

4. Needle in haystack: Authorities have located a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck on an Australian Outback highway.

5. 'Making Denny's Great Again': At first, Juan Delgado agreed to spend 24 hours inside a Toronto Denny’s restaurant as a consequence of losing in his fantasy football league. He then decided to use his penalty as a way of raising money for a good cause.

It's in the tape: A discovery in a Canadian laboratory could help laptop, phone, and car batteries last longer.

