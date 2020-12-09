TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 429,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 71,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Side effects: Both Pfizer and Moderna say their vaccines can induce side effects similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 infection, including fatigue, chills, headaches, muscle aches and joint pain, but that the effects are temporary and no cause for concern.

2. Case modelling: As health officials continue to project a grim winter of surging COVID-19 infections, CTVNews.ca analyzed the Public Health Agency of Canada's previous forecasts and found that they are mostly accurate, but sometimes lowball what actually happens.

3. Masks on: While the leading vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna appear to be highly protective against COVID-19, it's still unclear how effective they will be at curbing the spread of the virus and, therefore, how long people will have to wear masks.

4. Christmas plans: Despite a second wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to climb to 20,000 daily cases across Canada, a new poll has found that about one-third of Canadians plan to visit friends and family for the holidays anyway.

5. Allergic reactions: U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a "significant history" of allergic reactions shouldn't receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country's mass vaccination program.

One more thing…

Sturdy foundation: Beatriz Muller, an international champion when it comes to making gingerbread houses, offers her best tips on how to build a beautiful and structurally sound confection.