5 things to know for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

A new $2 coin with a black ring will be issued in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another rate hike, and Winnipeg police say there's "no hope" of successfully recovering an alleged serial killer's victims from a landfill. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. New toonie: The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

2. Rates rise?: The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate today, making it the seventh consecutive time it does so this year.

3. 'No hope': The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.

4. Warnock wins: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of U.S. President Joe Biden's term.

5. Seasonal spread: Claiming a scientific breakthrough, researchers say they've found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.

One more thing…

Banning's book: The literary world rallies around debut author Chelsea Banning after her tweet about a disappointing book signing.

Chelsea Banning. (CHELSEA BANNING/INSTAGRAM)