TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 565,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 15,300 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

One-shot vaccine? The head of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination program, retired Gen. Rick Hillier, has asked Health Canada to look into the possibility of allowing Moderna’s two-dose vaccine to be administered as a single shot, but health experts are skeptical.

Tracking the rollout: CTVNews.ca has launched a COVID-19 vaccine tracker that will be updated regularly to show how many Canadians have received doses.

'I deeply regret travelling': Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips is under fire for leaving the country earlier this month on a personal trip to St. Barts amid a critical pandemic situation at home.

Quarantine rule-breakers: More than 40,000 travellers had to be reminded by police this year to quarantine following their entry or return to Canada, but only 130 tickets and eight charges have been issued in connection with quarantine violations.

Bullying case: A U.S. court has ruled that the parents of an 8-year-old bullied student in Cincinnati who died by suicide can file a lawsuit against the school district itself for wrongful death.

One more thing…

The effects of climate change may have been pushed to the back of our collective mind by the pandemic, but experts say they are already threatening the existence of several species in Canada, including the Vancouver Island marmot, the narwhal and Chinook salmon.