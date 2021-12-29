Quebec is asking some health-care workers infected with COVID-19 to keep working; researchers identify antibodies they say can neutralize Omicron; and freezing cold breaks more records in Western Canada. Here’s what you need to know to start your day

1. COVID-19 in Canada: After breaking another record for new COVID-19 cases, Quebec is asking certain COVID-positive health-care workers to keep working.

2. Antibodies identified: A team of scientists have identified antibodies they say can neutralize Omicron and other COVID-19 variants.

3. Freezing cold: In B.C., 21 minimum temperature records have been broken. Temperatures are expected to be below -20 C again today.

4. PCR tests: The rise of Omicron has been accompanied with a demand for PCR tests. Getting an appointment has been challenging, with some facing weeks-long delays.

5. Alexa 'error': Amazon has fixed an “error” with its virtual assistant after a girl was told to stick a penny in an electrical socket as part of a “challenge.”

One more thing...

A helping flipper: Dealing with difficult conditions in Antarctica, oceanographers have recruited and equipped seals with sensors to help with their research.