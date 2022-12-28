5 things to know for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is fatally shot, power outages continue for thousands of Canadians, and B.C.'s South Coast faces floods. Here's what you need to know to start your day

1. Tragedy in Hagersville: A 28-year-old officer who joined the OPP over a year ago was killed in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon, and two suspects are in custody.

2. Frozen spectacle: A small town in Ontario's Niagara region appeared crystallized following a massive winter storm, giving a new meaning to its name: Crystal Beach

3. B.C. storm: A king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.

4. Not a 9-1-1: From overflowing toilets to Tinder match police checks, 911 operators across Canada received scores of unnecessary calls in 2022.

5. Short on blood: The Canadian Blood Services put out an urgent plea Tuesday as blood and plasma donations fell short by about 1,500 due to hazardous winter weather in many parts of the country.

One more thing...

Re-gifting 101: Here are some things to consider if you plan on re-gifting or returning an unwanted holiday present.

Holiday seasons lead to careful gift etiquette (George Dolgikh/ pexels.com)