TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 521,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 14,400 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Mutated strain: Dr. Theresa Tam says that a potentially more infectious strain of the novel coronavirus has not yet been detected in Canada, despite its presence in several other parts of the world.

2. Workers stranded: Hundreds of seasonal workers from Trinidad and Tobago have no choice but to spend Christmas in Canada, even though the work they came here to do was completed months ago.

3. Officers charged: Ten correctional officers have been charged with manslaughter or criminal negligence causing death in connection with the 2019 death of an Inuk man in a St. John's jail.

4. Mine sale rejected: The owner of a gold mine in Nunavut says the federal government has blocked an attempt to sell the operation to Chinese interests following a national security review.

5. Antarctica infections: With the news of three dozen COVID-19 cases at a research base in Antarctica, the disease is now on every continent.

One more thing…

Tropical vacations: Almost every aspect of a tropical getaway has changed significantly as resorts look to steer clear of COVID-19. The buffet is still around, though.