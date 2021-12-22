TORONTO -- No one is eligible yet for a new federal pandemic benefit, cases of Omicron in South Africa drop, and a packaged salad is being recalled. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Pandemic benefit: As new restrictions sweep the country just days before Christmas, a new benefit meant to help workers is locking them out of receiving support because of its specific wording.

2. 'Deeply concerning': Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the rising case counts in Quebec and across Canada are deeply concerning and the federal government will work with the province.

3. South Africa cases: South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic Omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say.

4. NHL players: The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league's ability to complete a full season.

5. Salad recall: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Fresh Express is recalling several of its salad kits and products due to a possible listeria contamination.

One more thing…

Holiday plans: With Christmas just a few days away, here is an updated list of pandemic restrictions by province and territory.