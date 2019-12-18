TORONTO -- Hackers may have obtained the personal data of 15 million LifeLabs customers after a systems breach including addresses, passwords, birthdays, health card numbers and even lab results. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Impeachment vote: The U.S. House of Representatives is set for a historic vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump today after three months investigating his dealings with Ukraine.

2. Tory leadership: A source with close knowledge of the situation has told CTV News that former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is thinking over the possibility of a leadership bid.

3. LifeLabs cyberattack: If you are an Ontario or B.C. resident and have used LifeLabs for medical tests, it's possible that you're one of millions of customers whose data was caught up in a recent cyberattack. Here's what to do if you think you might be affected.

4. Canadian veterans: An injured veteran had her insurance benefits temporarily pulled just days before Christmas after she says Manulife mistakenly determined she was capable of working.

5. Carbon points: A Vancouver-based author suggests Canadians carry a card loaded with carbon points to use when making purchases as a way to help fight climate change, but some experts aren't convinced.

One more thing…

Whoopi on MMIW: An Indigenous woman from Manitoba got the surprise of a lifetime when she turned on "The View" to see a beaded medallion she created on Whoopi Goldberg, who used it to raise awareness of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.