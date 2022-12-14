5 things to know for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks health-care reform, explaining nuclear fusion and what the latest breakthrough means, and the reason why a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes is now in short supply in the U.S. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Health-care reform: The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggest he will not be the one to blink first.

2. What is nuclear fusion?: The announcement of a major breakthrough in fusion research was decades in coming, with scientists for the first time able to engineer a reaction that produced more power than was used to ignite it. But what is nuclear fusion and why is it so difficult?

3. Short supply: Ozempic, a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes, has become extremely hard to find in the U.S. after some celebrities and social media influencers touted it as a weight loss solution.

4. New year, new government?: Brace yourselves for an election year in 2023, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca

5. Urban babies: A recently published list ranks 51 Canadian cities on how child-friendly they are, with Quebec City coming out on top as the best to raise children.

One more thing…

World Cup: Interest in the Canadian men's soccer team has gone up since its World Cup appearance, a new survey finds.

Canada's Alphonso Davies runs with the ball followed by Belgium's Timothy Castagne during their World Cup group F match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)