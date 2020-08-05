TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 117,700 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 102,000 cases considered recovered. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Beirut explosion: Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands.

2. Foreign workers: Some temporary foreign workers on Canadian farms are being asked to sign away their right to leave the properties where they’re employed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple workers and advocates.

3. Education gap: The UN warns students are facing a "generational catastrophe" thanks to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on education around the world.

4. Mental health: A new study suggests that the majority of people who recover from COVID-19 suffer from at least one mental disorder after treatment, raising concerns about lingering psychological effects of the virus.

5. Psychedelic treatment: In a landmark decision, four Canadians with terminal illnesses have been approved to receive psilocybin therapy to treat their anxiety -- marking the first time such legal exemptions have been granted in Canada.

One more thing…

No counting calories: A new guideline to treat obesity in Canada recommends a fundamental shift in how doctors and physicians address people living with the condition.