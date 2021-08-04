TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 67.84 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election buzz: With the latest national modelling warning that the country may be on the verge of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, Canadians and the opposition parties are expressing concerns about a possible upcoming federal election.

2. Mandatory vaccines: The Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Nurses Association are calling for COVID-19 vaccines to be mandatory for health-care workers.

3. Pandemic benefit: The Canada Recovery Benefit is now unavailable to people who haven’t yet filed their taxes for 2019 or 2020, according to recent changes on the Government of Canada’s website.

4. COVID-19 symptoms: A large study out of the United Kingdom has found that long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms are rare in children, with most recovering within a week of being infected.

5. Cultural burning: Indigenous fire stewardship could help protect the world from the type of severe wildfires that have been occurring more frequently in recent years, a University of Waterloo study has found.

One more thing…

Olympic first: Canada’s Quinn is set to become the first openly trans, non-binary Olympian to win an Olympic medal, as Canada’s soccer team looks to triumph over the Swedes in the women’s final on Friday.