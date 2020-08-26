TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 126,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,800 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Opioid overdoses: In the month of June alone, there were 177 illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia -- and Kathleen Radu's 26-year-old son was one of them, dying only a week after his birthday.

2. Navarro comments: Top Trump adviser Peter Navarro disparages Canada and Canadian military efforts in the war in Afghanistan in a new book, "The Madman Theory: Trump Takes On the World."

3. Vaccine confidence: Canada's top doctor says increasing awareness of the reliability of vaccination not only against the fast-approaching seasonal flu, but also COVID-19, is a top priority for her team moving forward.

4. Back to school: After weighing several factors, CTV Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy explains why he made the decision to send two of his children back to school in September while keeping his four year old home.

5. On the road: According to a recent survey from Autotrader, first-time car buyers in Canada are three times more likely than experienced buyers to state they’re purchasing a vehicle because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One more thing…

Pumpkin Spice season: Following a difficult few months that saw consumer behaviour drastically change during the pandemic, Starbucks is now offering one of its most popular drinks earlier than ever.