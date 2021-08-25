TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 74.53 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Afghanistan evacuation: With the U.S. deadline for evacuation from Afghanistan fast approaching, the situation at Kabul airport is becoming more urgent for those hoping to come to Canada.

2. Campaign trail: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be campaigning in British Columbia today, while the leaders of the NDP and Conservatives will be in Ontario.

3. Future pandemics: Large pandemics like COVID-19 are statistically more likely than originally thought, a new study suggests.

4. Opening Ceremony: The Paralympic Games has officially opened up under the same light as the Olympics -- with COVID-19 cases rising and Tokyo under a state of emergency.

5. Milk crate challenge: Social media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.

One more thing…

Morning brew: Coffee lovers can expect to pay more for their favourite cup of java as the price of popular Arabica beans soars to seven-year highs.