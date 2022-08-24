5 things to know for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

It's been six months since the start of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada, and the world's largest four-day work week trial approaches its halfway point. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Ukraine war: It’s been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death and destruction. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments in Canada’s support for Ukraine since the war began.

2. 'Superhero': A 24-year-old woman from Kenya, whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video, is being remembered as a "superhero" who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.

3. Dawn Walker: A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.

4. Four-day work week: As the world’s largest experiment of a four-day work week approaches its halfway point, here’s how organizers say it’s going.

5. Michelle O'Bonsawin: The judge poised to become the first Indigenous justice on the Supreme Court of Canada will speak at a parliamentary committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.

One more thing…

Tennis ‘virtuoso’: At the age of 12, Lucy Lin is the youngest player to ever qualify for the CP Women’s Open.