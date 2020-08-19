TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 123,100 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 109,000 cases considered recovered. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Parliament prorogued: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has prorogued Parliament until Sept. 23, putting a more than month-long pause on parliamentary business as his government focuses on plotting its roadmap out of the ongoing pandemic.

2. Back to school: As schools prepare to handle a return to physical operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hasn't decided yet whether his children will be returning to school in September.

3. Precautionary tests: Despite having no symptoms or concerns of exposure to COVID-19, some healthy Canadians are visiting assessment centres and enduring nasal swabs for peace of mind before visiting friends and family.

4. DNC decides: Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, with party elders, a new generation of politicians and voters in every state joining in a virtual convention to send him into the general election campaign to oust U.S. President Donald Trump.

5. Web woes: New research suggests that students are increasingly heading online for quick answers to their homework rather than grappling with tough questions themselves, a convenience that may have serious implications in the long run.

One more thing…

