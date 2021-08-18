TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 72.75 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Fortin allegation: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin will be formally charged by Gatineau police with one count of sexual assault on Wednesday, according to his lawyer.

2. Disaster in Haiti: Just days after a deadly earthquake, Haiti is suffering a punishing tropical storm that's leaving many people stranded and starving.

3. Afghan interpreters: A retired Canadian soldier and a former Afghan interpreter are urging Ottawa to help the families of those who aided Canada's mission in Afghanistan.

4. Campaign trail: Twice in recent days, heated anti-vaccination sentiments over COVID-19 shots were front and centre as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made campaign stops.

5. Tory majority: Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives surged to an upset election win Tuesday, after capitalizing on their main opponent's early stumbles and promising a big-spending fix for the troubled health system.

One more thing…

Back to campus: If you're a student returning to school in September, here's how you can vote in the upcoming federal election.